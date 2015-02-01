GENEVA Feb 1 The Swiss Attorney General's
office has opened an investigation into possible insider trading
in the securities of cement producer Holcim Ltd, the
office said in a statement on Sunday.
The investigation was first reported by the NZZ am Sonntag
paper, which said suspected insider trading took place just
before Holcim's announcement last April of a plan to merge with
French rival Lafarge SA.
The investigation is probing a possible offence by a
"secondary insider", not someone with authorised access to
insider information but who obtained such information in an
unauthorised way, the Attorney General's office said.
The statement gave no further details. Holcim did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The two firms say they are on track to complete the merger
in the first half of 2015 following its approval by European
Union regulators, who demanded a swathe of asset sales as a
condition for the merger.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Alison
Williams)