ZURICH, March 14 Swiss lawmakers on
Wednesday voted to relax strict secrecy laws to make it easier
to liquidate unclaimed accounts held in Swiss banks, a major
step forward in efforts to deal with wealth hidden by Jews from
the Nazis during the Second World War.
Though Switzerland's UBS and Credit Suisse
reached a $1.25 billion deal with Holocaust survivors
and their descendants in 1998, the Swiss government has spent
years attempting to amend banking secrecy laws to try to deal
with unclaimed accounts.
On Wednesday, the lower house of parliament made a
breakthrough, agreeing to suspend secrecy rules in order to
allow unclaimed funds to be moved to another bank and liquidated
without an account holder's approval.
The secrecy rules would only be waived if the bank could
prove it had repeatedly failed to reach the account's owner or
their beneficiaries.
Switzerland's upper house has yet to vote on the changes.
The 1998 settlement followed three years of wrangling
between Holocaust victims and their descendants and Swiss banks
over the fate of funds deposited in Swiss banks by Jews during
the Second World War.
Swiss banking secrecy has come under renewed pressure in
recent years, forcing Switzerland to relax its banking laws in
certain areas and pledge to pursue tax evasion as well as
outright fraud.
Switzerland is currently grappling with a U.S. crackdown on
wealthy Americans hiding funds from the Internal Revenue Service
after U.S. prosecutors indicted Swiss private bank Wegelin over
allegations it had helped hide money.
Switzerland is also seeking to head off European Union
pressure to make its banking system more transparent with a
series of withholding tax deals and lump-sum payments.
Swiss officials recently pledged a clean-money strategy, and
are now seeking to ensure that private bankers do not deal with
funds that have not been taxed.
