* Swiss household debt rose 29 bln francs to 736 bln in 2012
- SNB
* Rise due to higher mortgage loans
* SNB capital buffer came into force in Oct
ZURICH, Nov 20 Swiss households' liabilities
increased by 29 billion francs in 2012 as they took on more
mortgages, Swiss National Bank data showed on Wednesday,
fuelling the bank's concerns about a recent surge in mortgage
lending.
Ultra-low interest rates, immigration and Switzerland's
appeal as a safe haven for financial investors have helped drive
up such lending, prompting the SNB to introduce measures this
year to try to rein it in.
The data for last year showed that total household
liabilities rose to 736 billion Swiss francs. Outstanding
mortgages, which account for 90 percent of all household debt,
increased 4 percent last year to 689 billion Swiss francs, while
consumer and other debt held steady.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low
of 0.25 percent this month, while SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan
said interest rates in Switzerland and Europe were to stay at
current rock-bottom levels, acknowledging the risk of a real
estate bubble.
The SNB cannot easily cool its property market by raising
interest rates, because this would clash with its aim of capping
the franc at 1.20 per euro, a measure it introduced more than
two years ago when the safe-haven currency appreciated to record
levels.
SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said last week that
more weight should be placed on ways to keep a check on
risk-taking behaviour that may arise from low interest rates.
In February, Switzerland became the first country to
activate a counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks' domestic
mortgages, something policymakers in other countries are also
looking at as a way of heading off property market booms and
busts. The buffer officially came into force in October.
