ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's attorney general
said on Thursday it had brought charges against a former
computer technical analyst at HSBC's private bank in
Geneva, who is suspected of having shopped confidential client
data to foreign authorities.
"The fugitive IT specialist is suspected of having proposed
computerized data to Lebanese banks as well as to several
foreign authorities," the Office of the Attorney General of
Switzerland said in a statement.
The prosecutor did not name the employee.
A spokesman for HSBC's private bank in Geneva was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)