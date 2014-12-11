* Falciani gave prosecutors in France, Spain client data
* Says he was trying to help governments catch tax evaders
* Swiss attorney general says he aimed to profit from data
(Adds Falciani comment in French newspaper, edits)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Dec 11 Switzerland has charged a former
computer analyst at HSBC's private bank in Geneva with
industrial espionage and breaching the country's secrecy laws
for passing confidential client data to foreign authorities.
Herve Falciani gave prosecutors in France and Spain data on
thousands of Swiss bank accounts. He has previously told Reuters
that he is a whistleblower trying to help governments track down
citizens who used accounts in Switzerland to evade paying tax.
But Switzerland's attorney general, which did not identify
Falciani by name, said on Thursday the former IT analyst had
tried to profit from the data. It accused him of trying to sell
the information to banks in Lebanon.
"Sometimes celebrated as a hero abroad, the Franco-Italian
national is now to answer for his alleged crimes before a Swiss
court. The Swiss Criminal Procedure Code does not exclude the
possibility of holding a court trial of the accused person in
absentia," the attorney general's office said in a statement.
The attorney general said HSBC and several bank customers
were also taking part in the proceedings as private claimants.
Efforts to contact Falciani through his lawyer in France
were unsuccessful.
In an interview with French newspaper La Croix published on
Tuesday, Falciani hinted at the justice probe.
"The struggle against corruption has caused me a lot of
trouble. I have also won the satisfaction of accomplishing,
along with others, my duty as a citizen."
His former employer, HSBC, declined to comment.
Whistleblowers in Switzerland, where breaking secrecy law is
punishable by jail, have typically been pursued aggressively by
Swiss prosecutors.
HSBC has previously disputed various aspects of Falciani's
story, including his contention that he is a whistleblower --
the bank contends he tried to sell the data he absconded with
and only cooperated with prosecutors when he was arrested in
Spain to face extradition charges.
HSBC has also denied any role in helping clients avoid
taxes.
The list of HSBC clients supplied by Falciani has prompted
investigations across the globe. Last month, Argentina charged
HSBC with helping more than 4,000 clients evade taxes via secret
Swiss bank accounts and a Belgian judge charged HSBC's Swiss
private bank with tax fraud and money laundering.
French prosecutors are also probing whether HSBC offered
illicit products to help French clients avoid tax.
Monaco-born Falciani, who has French and Italian
citizenship, collected data on HSBC account holders when he
worked in its information technology department from 2006 to
2008.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris.; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins, Pravin Char and Mark Potter)