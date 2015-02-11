(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph)

ZURICH Feb 11 The Swiss government on Wednesday proposed a draft law to limit immigration following a controversial popular vote, but said it is seeking talks with the European Union in order not to violate bilateral treaties including free movement of people.

In February 2014, the Swiss voted to impose quotas on immigration, which could mean tearing up an existing agreement to allow free movement between European Union members and Switzerland.

The government has three years to write last February's vote into law. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)