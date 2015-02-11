* Draft follows referendum initiated by right-wing SVP
* Risks violating EU deals on free movement of people
* EU says expects Switzerland to honour obligations
BERNE, Feb 11 The Swiss government on Wednesday
proposed a draft law to limit immigration from the European
Union following a referendum, but said it was seeking talks with
the EU in order not to violate other treaties including on the
free movement of people.
The proposed law follows a successful referendum launched by
the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) to impose strict
quotas on immigration. The measure was strongly opposed by the
government as well as Swiss banks, drugmakers and other
industries that rely heavily on skilled workers from the EU.
Switzerland risks violating bilateral treaties including on
the free movement of labour between it and the EU.
The government plans to set yearly limits for the number of
people allowed to move to Switzerland to work, President
Simonetta Sommaruga said, without giving details.
Employers would be required to favour Swiss nationals when
hiring staff, according to the draft, although there should be
exceptions in certain jobs that have proved difficult to fill.
"The EU expects Switzerland to honour the obligations
arising from this agreement (the free movement of persons)," EU
spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.
Foreigners made up almost 24 percent of the Swiss population
at the end of 2013, one of the highest proportions in any
Western country, up from below 15 percent 30 years ago. Net
immigration is about 1 percent a year, about twice that of
Germany.
The government's proposals were criticised by the SVP.
"The government is also fundamentally questioning the
implementation by making it contingent on the free movement pact
(with the EU) being amended," it said.
Switzerland is not in the EU but has in effect accepted its
principles of free movement of labour as part of seven treaties
which stand or fall together, governing issues like economic and
technological cooperation, agricultural trade, aviation and road
and rail traffic.
Swiss industry lobby Swissmem linked the move to the Swiss
National Bank's release of a franc cap last month, which sent
the Swiss currency surging against the euro.
The bilateral treaties between Switzerland and the EU are
increasingly at risk, Swissmem said, jeopardizing EU access for
Swiss firms at a time when they are struggling with a far
stronger franc.
The Centrist BDP called for a renewed vote in which voters
decide on relations with the European Union, an idea already
floated by the Swiss government.
