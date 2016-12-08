ZURICH Dec 8 Switzerland's far-right Swiss
People's Party (SVP) has ruled out demanding a referendum on
tougher implementation of a 2014 vote to curb immigration, even
if it is dissatisfied with new legislation parliament is due to
vote on next week.
Such a referendum demand would have created a new period of
uncertainty on the rules regarding immigration, with parliament
set to vote on a new bill that would give locals first crack at
open jobs.
"No, we decided yesterday not to go for a referendum," SVP
president Albert Roesti told Swiss television SRF late on
Wednesday, when asked if the party would call for a referendum
to overthrow the bill.
Ever since voting for an SVP proposal to curb immigration in
2014, Switzerland has been trying to reach compromise with the
European Union to adopt new immigration rules without
introducing quotas that might block free movement of people, a
key condition for access to the EU's single market.
"A referendum would take us back to the initial situation
where we are unable to limit immigration," Roesti said, adding
the SVP did not believe parliament in its current form would be
ready to vote for a stricter law.
