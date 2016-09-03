ZURICH, Sept 3 - Switzerland's biggest party, the right-wing
People's Party (SVP), is considering launching a new initiative
to end the free movement of people with the European Union, its
Vice President Christoph Blocher told Swiss newspapers NZZ and
Tages-Anzeiger.
"If we see that the law to implement (a 2014 referendum to
curb immigration) does not massively reduce immigration, the SVP
will launch an initiative to end the free movement of people,"
Blocher said in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger published on
Saturday.
A parliamentary panel on Friday rejected the government's
threat to impose unilateral quotas on foreigners next year in
favour of a compromise based on a hiring preference for local
people.
Asked whether the SVP would resort to a referendum to
overthrow the new law that still needs to pass both chambers of
parliament, Blocher said: "A victory in a referendum is
worthless. We'd be back at the starting point, the current
situation would still be valid. That would not be worth the
effort."
He reiterated earlier statements saying, in a separate
interview with NZZ, he did not expect the European Union to
cancel bilateral agreements even if the Swiss decide to end free
movement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Jon Boyle)