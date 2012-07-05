GENEVA, July 5 The Swiss government said on
Thursday it would widen sanctions against Iran but would not
implement a European Union ban on trading Iranian oil because of
"foreign policy reasons".
An EU ban on the importation, purchase or shipping of
Iranian oil was rolled out on 1 July in an effort to pressure
the Islamic Republic over its disputed nuclear programme.
The new Swiss sanctions, which come into force on Friday,
will affect supplies for the petrochemical industry,
telecommunications equipment as well as the purchase and sale of
precious metals and diamonds, the non-EU country said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)