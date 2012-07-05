* Cites "foreign policy reasons" for decision
* Big oil firms seen unlikely to exploit loophole
* Switzerland a major hub for physical oil trading
* Swiss president defends neutrality on Iran
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, July 5 The Swiss government will not
match European Union sanctions on Iran, deciding on Thursday
that its own pending set of toughened measures would exclude a
ban on trading Iranian oil and defending its traditional
neutrality in the face of U.S. pressure.
The move offers top Swiss-based oil traders such as Glencore
and Trafigura a legal loophole for dealing in Iranian
crude, although the prospect of falling foul of U.S. and EU
restrictions will almost certainly deter them.
Both firms said they have halted all Iranian oil trade.
Switzerland is one of the top centres for physical oil
trading and also hosts a branch of the National Iranian Oil
Company NICO, although the country does not import oil from
Iran.
New Swiss sanctions, which come into force on Friday, will
affect supplies for the petrochemical industry,
telecommunications equipment, as well as the purchase and sale
of precious metals and diamonds, the Federal Department of
Economic Affairs (FDEA) said.
They follow an EU ban on the importation, purchase or
shipping of Iranian oil which was rolled out on July 1 in an
effort to pressure the Islamic Republic over its disputed
nuclear programme.
Toughened U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect on June 28.
"The public relations penalty they the larger traders will
pay if caught trading with Iran is colossal," said Matthew
Parish, partner at Geneva-based law firm Holman Fenwick Willan.
"The space preserved by the decision is really for smaller
traders, who operate only in Switzerland and other countries
operating outside of international sanctions," he said.
Switzerland has faced diplomatic pressure from Western
countries such as the United States to replicate tough measures
against Iran.
Not an EU member and traditionally neutral, Switzerland has
no legal obligation to follow EU sanctions, although in recent
years it has tended to harmonise its laws with those of its main
trading partners.
U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Donald S. Beyer said last
month that the United States was disappointed that Swiss
authorities had not adopted the EU embargo, adding that he did
not expect them to permit the evasion of
sanctions.
The country in April also exempted Iran's central bank from
its asset freeze.
NEUTRALITY DEFENDED
Current Swiss President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf defended the
country's independent stance, adding that this is helping U.S.
interests by allowing communication between Tehran and
Washington.
"It's not easy to explain for example to the United States
why we are not on the same side for this or that measure," she
told Reuters this week in response to a question about
Switzerland's position on the Iran sanctions.
"It's worth it to stay in this situation of neutrality, as
we help the United States in Iran and can do it only because we
are neutral," she said.
Switzerland has represented U.S. interests in Iran since
Iran's Islamic revolution in 1979.
The FDEA said that all oil transactions with Iran had to be
reported to the Swiss Economics Ministry and the government
might take further measures later based on these reports.
It is unclear how much of Iran's oil exports are currently
traded or financed via Switzerland.
The director of a Swiss federal department said in an
interview that Swiss-based oil firms were not exploiting
government indecision on whether to follow the EU's ban on
Iranian oil.
OPEC member Iran's crude exports averaged 2.2 million
barrels per day in 2011, but have fallen sharply because of
sanctions, with a National Iranian Oil Company official last
month acknowledging exports had fallen by 20-30 percent.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason
Neely)