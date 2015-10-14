ZURICH Oct 14 The Swiss army said one of its Boeing F/A-18 jets crashed in France on a training mission on Wednesday, injuring the pilot.

The single-seat aircraft - one of a 31-strong fleet - took off from a Swiss air base in Payerne and came down in an uninhabited area east of the French city of Besancon, the military added.

The defence ministry said it did not know what caused the accident. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)