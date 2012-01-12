Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Position: Swiss President
Incumbent: Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
Date of Birth: March 16, 1956
Term: One year from December 2011
Key facts:
- Widmer-Schlumpf headed the Cantonal Finance and Communes Department in the canton of Graubuenden from 1999 to 2007.
- She served as justice minister from 2007-2010, playing a key role in negotiating a deal to settle a tax dispute with the United States involving UBS, the country's largest bank.
- Widmer-Schlumpf was elected to the federal cabinet in 2007 as member of the right-wing SVP when a parliamentary majority ousted the SVP's controversial leader Christoph Blocher from the coalition government, made up of seven ministers from all major parties.
- The SVP, which won the highest proportion of votes in the 2007 parliamentary election, later expelled Widmer-Schlumpf, who founded a new party, the moderate-conservative BDP.
- Despite the ire of SVP members, Widmer-Schlumpf became one of the most popular politicians quickly and was elected "Swiss person of the year" for 2008 by viewers of the three main Swiss television stations.
- During her tenure as finance director of Graubuenden, Widmer-Schlumpf was also on the Swiss National Bank's supervisory board, overseeing its conduct of business.
- Widmer-Schlumpf replaced retiring Finance Minister Hans-Rudolf Merz at the end of 2010. Merz had come under heavy fire for weakening cherished Swiss banking secrecy. She also became Swiss vice president at the beginning of 2011.
- She won re-election last December and holds the rotating post of Swiss president for 2012.
- Widmer-Schlumpf, who has three children, was born in the eastern canton (state) of Graubuenden. She studied law in Zurich and then returned home to practise.
