ZURICH Jan 22 At least six banks involved in a
Swiss investigation of alleged Libor interest rate-rigging are
in settlement talks, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two
people familiar with the negotiations.
Switzerland's competition body COMCO wants to reach a
settlement with the banks and is looking to complete the probe
by July, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/20j25VX
In 2012 COMCO announced its investigation into possible
collusion among traders to influence the London Interbank
Offered rate (Libor) - a key benchmark interest rate used to set
prices for trillions of dollars of assets - and Tibor, its
Japanese counterpart.
Olivier Schaller, COMCO vice-director in charge of the Libor
investigation, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report but
said he hoped the case would be finished this year.
Twelve banks including UBS, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the
original targets of the investigation, with another four added
in 2013, Schaller said.
Bloomberg did not name the banks in settlement talks.
UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC declined to
comment on the report.
UBS has previously disclosed that COMCO had granted it
conditional immunity in connection with potential competition
law violations related to submissions and transactions for Swiss
franc Libor.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Kathrin
Jones and Huw Jones; Editing by Adrian Croft)