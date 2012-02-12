ZURICH Feb 12 Swiss Life is
planning to implement a new cost-saving programme later this
year, even though it will present good full-year figures on Feb.
29, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
Citing three sources close to the board of directors, the
SonntagsZeitung newspaper said the insurer would unveil a new
"Milestone" programme at its investor day in November, which
will be similar to its 2010 cost-saving measures.
Swiss Life had already achieved 95 percent of its targets
for the current cost-cutting programme at the end of last year,
according to the SonntagsZeitung.
Swiss Life declined to comment on the report.
