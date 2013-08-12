ZURICH Aug 12 Insurer Swiss Life said on Monday its Swiss Life Select unit has reached an agreement with the Austrian consumers' association to end litigation over allegations the unit gave customers misleading advice.

The former AWD unit, which Swiss Life bought in 2008 for 1.2 billion euros ($1.60 billion) and re-branded as Swiss Life Select earlier this year, still faces similar allegations in Germany.

The company, which reports first half 2013 results on Wednesday, said payment of the 11 million euro settlement will be made to the Austrian consumers association, VKI, to whom the investors had assigned their rights. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)