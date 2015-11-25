BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss Life on Wednesday said it planned to propose a dividend of at least 8 Swiss francs for 2015 and outlined its targets through to 2018, including cost savings and a payout ratio of up to 50 percent of net profit.
Ahead of its investor day in Zurich, the insurer detailed its "Swiss Life 2018" goals among which were: cost savings of 100 million Swiss francs ($98.39 million) by 2018, adjusted return on equity of 8-10 percent and a dividend of 30-50 percent of net profit for its shareholders.
It said the targeted payout ratio will probably be towards the lower end of that range initially.
($1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.