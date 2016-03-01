ZURICH, March 1 Swiss Life expects its
dividend to initially be at the lower end of its 2016 to 2018
target range, the insurer's chief executive told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"We will still build up our capital buffer and at the start
the dividend payout ratio will in all likelihood be at the
bottom end of the 30-50 percent range," Chief Executive Patrick
Frost said in an interview.
Earlier on Tuesday, Swiss Life said it would offer
shareholders a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.50) per share
for 2015, above analysts' estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold)