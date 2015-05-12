BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
ZURICH May 12 Swiss Life said on Tuesday premium income rose by 11 percent in the first quarter, supported by growth in its largest market Switzerland.
The Zurich-based insurer posted a premium income of 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($7.94 billion) in the first quarter of the year, up from 6.9 billion francs in the same period last year. Swiss Life's business in Switzerland saw premium income rise by 8 percent to 5.3 billion francs.
"This was driven by both continued strong demand for full-insurance solutions from the Swiss SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) sector and growth in individual life business," the life insurer said in a statement.
The group's solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet future claims, rose 15 percentage points from its year-end level to 284 percent. ($1 = 0.9323 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.