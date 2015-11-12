ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss Life on Thursday
posted third-quarter premium income that was almost identical to
the year-ago figure, ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll.
The Zurich-based insurer said premium income in the three
months to end-September was 3.569 billion Swiss francs ($3.56
billion), compared to 3.572 billion last year and a forecast for
3.4 billion francs in a poll of four analysts.
"This provides us with a strong basis for our plans for the
coming years that we will present at the Investors' Day at the
end of November," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a
statement. "Our business model is paying off in the ongoing
challenging environment."
($1 = 1.0027 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)