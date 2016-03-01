ZURICH, March 1 Swiss Life said on Tuesday it would offer shareholders a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.52) per share for 2015, above analysts' estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters poll.

The insurer had said in December it would raise its annual investor payout to at least 8 francs for 2015 from 6.50 francs in 2014.

In full-year earnings, Zurich-based Swiss Life also said net profit for 2015 rose 7 percent to 878 million francs, more than the 835 million francs poll forecast.

($1 = 0.9978 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)