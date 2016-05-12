ZURICH May 12 Insurer Swiss Life saw
first-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.7
billion Swiss francs ($6.90 billion), it said on Thursday, well
below market expectations.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
gross written premiums to fall 3.2 percent to 7.15 billion
francs.
"One of our goals under our new Group-wide programme, Swiss
Life 2018, is to focus even more closely on our fee business and
on maintaining our robust direct investment income," Chief
Executive Patrick Frost said. "The first quarter shows us that
we are well on track to achieving our financial targets for the
2016 financial year."
($1 = 0.9707 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)