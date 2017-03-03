BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
ZURICH, March 3 Swiss Life on Friday proposed to boost its dividend to 11 Swiss francs per share for 2016 after full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 926 million Swiss francs ($914.6 million).
The dividend proposal was ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters analyst poll for 10.10 francs and compared to a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs the year before.
The Zurich-based life insurance firm also confirmed its 2018 financial targets.
($1 = 1.0125 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.