(Adds details on fee income, assets under management)
ZURICH May 12 Insurer Swiss Life saw
first-quarter premiums fall 10 percent in local currency to 6.68
billion Swiss francs ($6.88 billion), it said on Thursday, well
below market expectations.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected
gross written premiums to fall 3.2 percent to 7.15 billion
francs.
Fee income increased 3 percent in local currency to 332
million francs, while Swiss Life asset managers achieved net new
asset inflows of 2.3 billion francs in external customer
business during the quarter.
Assets under management increased to 41.6 billion francs at
the end of March.
Swiss Life generated a non-annualised net investment result
in the first quarter of 0.7 percent, down from 0.9 percent in
the year-earlier quarter.
"One of our goals under our new Group-wide programme, Swiss
Life 2018, is to focus even more closely on our fee business and
on maintaining our robust direct investment income," Chief
Executive Patrick Frost said.
"The first quarter shows us that we are well on track to
achieving our financial targets for the 2016 financial year."
($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)