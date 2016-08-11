(Adds details from statement)

Aug 11 Swiss Life Holding AG

* Swiss Life says H1 net profit 500 million Swiss francs ($512.8 million) versus Reuters poll average 483 million

* Swiss Life says premium income was 10.1 billion francs, down 9 percent in local currency, versus poll average 10.03 billion.

* Adjusted profit from operations rose by 4 percent to 730 million

* Fee income rose by 3 percent in local currency to 656 million and fee result improved by 16 percent to 194 million

* Results from first half of 2016 show that we can respond quickly to challenges

* Is in a very strong position to achieve financial targets for 2016

* Macroeconomic conditions applying to our business will continue to test us

* The new business margin was at the ambition level of 1.5 percent despite extremely low and negative interest rates (prior year: 1.7 percent); value of new business was 113 million (prior year: 145 million).

* Direct investment income of 2.2 billion despite persistently low interest rates, which was slightly higher than the prior-year level (plus 56 million)

* SST ratio of 146 percent as at 1 January 2016 (as filed with FINMA based on the internal model approved with conditions). Solvency as per the European standard "Solvency II" was over 200 percent as at 1 January 2016

* ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Michael Shields)