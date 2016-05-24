ZURICH May 24 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) has opened criminal proceedings against
Swiss bank BSI in connection with embattled Malaysian state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), it said on Tuesday.
"The OAG suspects deficiencies in the internal organisation
of the BSI SA bank," the OAG said in a statement. "It is
believed that due to these deficiencies, the bank was unable to
prevent the commission of offences currently under investigation
in the criminal proceedings relating to 1MDB."
In February, Swiss bank EFG International agreed to
buy BSI from Brazil-based BTG Pactual for 1.33
billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion).
In a separate statement, Swiss financial watchdog FINMA said
it found BSI in breach of money laundering regulations in
connection with 1MDB.
($1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)