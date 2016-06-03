* Four top Swiss executives have taken own lives since 2008
By John Miller and John O'Donnell
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, June 3 An unusual number of
suicides by top executives in Switzerland has prompted
introspection in its business community over how senior managers
are dealing with stress as its companies struggle to retain
their status in the global economy.
The death last week of the former chief executive of Zurich
Insurance, Martin Senn, came less than three years after the
insurer's finance chief, Pierre Wauthier, took his own life.
Wauthier had blamed pressure from the company's then
chairman Josef Ackermann in a suicide note, although Ackermann
was cleared in a subsequent investigation.
Acquaintances of Senn, 59, said he had been withdrawn since
he was ousted from the company late last year, though few
details of the circumstances that led to him shooting himself at
his family home in the upmarket Alpine resort of Klosters have
emerged.
Martin Naville, chief executive of the Swiss-American
Chamber of Commerce, said the business circles where Senn and
Wauthier once moved had been left shocked, pondering what could
have been done to prevent the tragedies.
"The only thing you can do is to be more attentive to
signs," Naville said.
He knew Senn, who was president of the chamber, as well as
Wauthier, who had British-French dual citizenship. He also knew
Carsten Schloter, the German-born head of telecoms group
Swisscom, who took his life in 2013, and Alex Widmer, head of
bank Julius Baer, who committed suicide in 2008.
Their deaths contrast with the picture postcard image of
Switzerland as one of the world's wealthiest and most stable
countries.
Switzerland's overall suicide rate is below the global
average, roughly in line with countries such as Germany,
according to the World Health Organisation.
Naville said he saw nothing in Swiss executive culture to
explain the deaths. "Every case can be very different," he said.
"Human beings are so complicated."
But others describe a generation of managers caught between
highly demanding international investors and Switzerland's
conservative traditions.
"If you fail, you are expected to excuse yourself from the
conversation and drop any further ambitions. You're not expected
to show your face again," said Susan Kish, a former UBS banker
who has started a number of businesses, including an
entrepreneurship network in Zurich.
PROXY FOR SWISS ECONOMY
Switzerland has been hit in the past few years by a slowing
global economy and a strong franc currency that has hurt vital
exports.
Zurich Insurance mirrors many of the challenges and is now
in the throes of restructuring as it slashes thousands of jobs.
"Zurich (Insurance) is a proxy for the Swiss economy," said
Stefan Michel of Swiss business school IMD.
"Switzerland is no longer an island," he said. "The pressure
from global shareholders and regulators is increasing. Whenever
I ask people in the financial sector how they feel, they answer:
'I am tired'."
Staid for most of its nearly 150 years, Zurich Insurance
rose to prominence in the 1990s with a series of takeovers. But
its fortunes turned in 2001, when the Sept. 11 attacks in the
United States left it with heavy losses, while runaway expenses
at its headquarters hit the bottom line - and shareholder trust.
It underwent an overhaul before Senn was appointed CEO of
Zurich in 2010.
Its chairman from 2012, Josef Ackermann, formerly Deutsche
Bank's CEO, was pushing management to abandon its conservative
course, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters, and
take more risks on its investments to bolster returns.
Ackermann resigned after Wauthier's suicide note suggested
he had been driven into a corner by the chairman, who was later
exonerated in an investigation.
Senn is remembered fondly by employees who spoke to Reuters
as someone who knew staff by name and shook hands with everyone
at meetings, regardless of rank.
But after a series of profit warnings and an aborted
takeover attempt for British rival RSA, he was pressured
out by the company's Dutch chairman Tom de Swaan last year.
Reinhard Sprenger, an author and management consultant who
has advised top Swiss firms, said corporate setbacks, with the
near collapse of bank UBS during the financial crisis and the
bankruptcy of airline Swissair, have jolted the country.
"The Swiss were once supremely self confident ... that has
changed and they have come back to earth."
The annual economic conference in the Swiss resort of Davos,
one of the top gatherings for the world's policymakers and
business leaders, has become shorthand for a new generation of
driven managers who put their corporations above national
interests, said James Breiding, author of a book on how
Switzerland became successful.
"Like Japan, Switzerland had a strong sense of community and
egalitarianism. In the last 20 years, we've seen the emergence,
however, of the 'Davos man,'" he said.
"Those men that embraced the Davos sceptre found themselves
in an increasingly lonely club."
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan
Fenton)