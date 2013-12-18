ZURICH Dec 18 Switzerland will block assets
held by the toppled former presidents of Tunisia and Egypt for a
further three years to give the two countries more time to
investigate the origins of the money, the Swiss government said
on Wednesday.
Around 700 million Swiss francs tied to Egypt's former
president Hosni Mubarak and 60 million francs linked to deposed
Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali have been frozen
since the leaders were ousted at the start of 2011.
Criminal investigations into the provenance of the assets
have not made enough progress to allow Switzerland lift the
block, which is imposed for periods of three years, the
government said in a statement.
"The aim of (the extension) is to give investigations in
Tunisia and Egypt more time and to take account of the political
transition in the two countries," the government said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by John Stonestreet)