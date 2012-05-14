* Over 3 billion francs probed in 2011
* Suspicious activity reports jump to 1,625
ZURICH May 14 Suspicious asset flows identified
by Swiss authorities reached a record high of more than 3
billion Swiss francs ($3.21 billion) in 2011, lifted in part by
wealthy North Africans who sought to move assets into the
country as the Arab Spring raged.
Keen to clean up its image as a haven for ill-gotten funds,
Switzerland has in recent years enacted strict laws on
money-laundering. It has also frozen the assets of deposed
leaders including the former rulers and their entourages of
Tunisia, Egypt and Ivory Coast.
The 2011 total was more than those of the two previous years
combined, while suspicious activity reports (SARs) were up by 40
percent, the Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland
(MROS) said on Monday.
"The increase is mainly due to one complex case that
generated numerous SARs from various financial intermediaries,"
MROS, a Swiss federal body, said in a statement.
The case involved online investments and a number of
businesses related to online gaming, a spokesman said.
"A further striking aspect is that just 25 SARs generated a
total asset value of over 2.2 billion Swiss francs, including 7
SARs involving a total asset volume of 791 million francs and
related to cases of suspected corruption."
There were some 139 reports of suspicious movements in the
wake of political events across several countries in early 2011,
MROS said, calling this "an exceptional circumstance which did
not exist in 2010".
A spokesman for MROS confirmed these asset transfers were
related to the political turmoil which swept North Africa known
as the Arab Spring, which led to the ousting of political
leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
Of the more than 1,600 suspicious activity reports, or SARs,
1,100 were submitted by the banking sector, long famed for its
secrecy but under intense pressure from Swiss and foreign
authorities to ensure clients' money is clean.
One third of all reports concerned cases of suspected fraud,
MROS said, while reports concerning suspected bribery,
embezzlement or membership of a criminal body - the latter
usually meaning the Italian Mafia - doubled.
The proportion of reports ultimately forwarded to law
enforcement authorities climbed to more than 90 percent for the
first time in 10 years, MROS said. The body did not provide data
on the proportion of convictions to reports in previous years.
Swiss banking secrecy has come under renewed pressure in
recent years, forcing Switzerland to relax its banking laws in
certain areas and pledge to pursue tax evasion as well as
outright fraud.
Switzerland is currently grappling with a U.S. crackdown on
wealthy Americans hiding funds from the Internal Revenue Service
after U.S. prosecutors indicted Swiss private bank Wegelin over
allegations it had helped hide money.
Banks including Credit Suisse and the largest
unlisted private bank Pictet have handed over account details to
U.S. authorities amid an ongoing tax dispute that almost felled
larger rival UBS, which in 2009 paid a $780 million
fine to avert prosecution.
Switzerland is also seeking to head off European Union
pressure to make its banking system more transparent with a
series of withholding tax deals and lump-sum payments.
($1 = 0.9356 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Catherine Evans)