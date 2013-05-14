* Numbers slightly down on Arab-Spring fuelled 2011

* Assets with suspected terrorist links up 50 times

* MROS expected to be granted more powers

ZURICH, May 14 Switzerland said suspicious asset flows through its financial system in 2012 were close to the record reported a year earlier, with suspected criminal activity replacing a fall off in Arab Spring related transactions.

The country's Money Laundering Reporting Office (MROS) said on Tuesday banks and other financial institutions reported nearly 1,600 suspicious transactions last year with a total value of 3.15 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) against 3.3 billion francs in 2011.

Total financial transactions in Switzerland come to several trillion francs each year, as they include commercial buying and selling, the buying and selling of financial assets like shares or derivatives and movements in personal bank accounts.

Switzerland has sought to get tougher in the fight against illegal money flows into the country as it tries to shrug off an image as a haven for ill-gotten funds, and in the midst of a global crackdown on tax evasion.

Funds that are regarded as suspicious remain frozen unless and until they have been cleared as legitimate, Ordolli said.

MROS said both the number of reports and the money involved were slightly lower in 2012 than in 2011, when some 1 billion francs of transactions connected to political upheaval in North Africa and the Middle East inflated the data.

But the office received more reports on suspected criminal flows, which includes forgery, fraud and criminal gang activity.

"Financial institutions are much more aware of this problem now. They know it is not in their interests to deal with suspect money, and are using far more effective means to identify it."

Two thirds of the reports to MROS came from banks, while the payment services sector accounted for a quarter, with suspicion of fraud being the most commonly cited reason for reporting.

An amendment to the country's anti-money laundering act expected to be passed into law this summer will extend MROS's powers, including allowing it to cooperate more closely with foreign investigators.

"The new powers will be fundamental in our fight against such cases, which are increasingly complex and international," Ordolli said. ($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)