ZURICH, June 30 Switzerland's banks will beef up
anti-money laundering measures, the Swiss banking association
said on Tuesday, weeks after a report by a government-appointed
group found the Alpine nation was still vulnerable to financial
crime.
More transparent rules due to come into force next year will
make it harder for criminals to hide their money in companies or
schemes with obscure ownership structures.
The measures were announced as Switzerland investigates
alleged corruption at Zurich-based FIFA, world soccer's
governing body, in connection with World Cup bids. U.S.
prosecutors are also investigating alleged money laundering
schemes by soccer officials.
"The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing
are central issues for the Swiss financial centre," the Swiss
Bankers Association said in a statement.
It said that from 2016, bank would face a new requirement to
identify the controlling owner of legal entities and private
companies. This would mean any individual with a stake of more
than 25 percent, or exercising effective control.
If there is no one who meets these criteria, banks must
instead identify the highest-ranking employee, the SBA said,
adding that the new due diligence requirement is line with
international standards.
The announcement follows a report this month from a Swiss
interdepartmental group on combating money laundering and
terrorism financing, in which it recommended measures to improve
rules tackling financial crime.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)