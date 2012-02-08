(Adds background)
ZURICH Feb 8 Switzerland's Muehleberg
nuclear power plant was shut down safely on Wednesday after
maintenance work caused the feedwater system to stop, the
operator said.
"The reactor is in a safe state. No radioactivity was
released," operator BKW FMB Energie AG said in a
statement.
The plant is expected to start running again in the evening,
once authorities have deemed it safe to operate.
Following Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster last year,
Switzerland's nuclear plants have come under increasing public
scrutiny. Last May around 20,000 people rallied against nuclear
power - the largest demonstration of its kind since the 1980s.
Muehleberg, built in 1972, is one of the plants frequently
cited by opponents of nuclear energy as ripe for mothballing.
The government decided to scrap plans to build new nuclear
reactors after Fukushima shook public confidence in the
industry. But it does not plan to shut existing power plants
prematurely.
Switzerland derives about 40 percent of its power from
nuclear plants.
