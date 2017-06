ZURICH Feb 8 Switzerland's Muehleberg nuclear power plant was shut down safely on Wednesday after maintenance work caused the feedwater system to stop, the operator said.

"The reactor is in a safe state. No radioactivity was released," operator BKW FMB Energie AG said in a statement.

The plant is expected to start running again in the evening, once authorities have deemed it safe to operate.

