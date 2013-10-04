BERNE Oct 4 Switzerland will hold a vote on
whether to introduce a basic income for all adults, in a further
sign of growing public activism over pay inequality since the
financial crisis.
A grassroots committee is calling for all adults in
Switzerland to receive an unconditional income of 2,500 Swiss
francs ($2,800) per month from the state, with the aim of
providing a financial safety net for the population.
Organisers submitted more than the 100,000 signatures needed
to call a referendum on Friday and tipped a truckload of 8
million five-rappen coins outside the parliament building in
Berne, one for each person living in Switzerland.
Under Swiss law, citizens can organise popular initiatives
that allow the channelling of public anger into direct political
action. The country usually holds several referenda a year.
In March, Swiss voters backed some of the world's strictest
controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to give
shareholders a binding vote on compensation.
A separate proposal to limit monthly executive pay to no
more than what the company's lowest-paid staff earn in a year,
the so-called 1:12 initiative, faces a popular vote on Nov. 24.
The initiative's organising committee said the basic income
could partly be financed through money from social insurance
systems in Switzerland.
The timing of the vote has yet to be announced, pending
official guidance from the government.
($1 = 0.9000 Swiss francs)
