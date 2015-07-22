GENEVA, July 22 The Swiss Attorney General's office has widened a corruption investigation into Brazilian oil firm Petrobras to include construction company Odebrecht SA and other associated entities, it said on Wednesday, confirming a report in the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper.

"Subsidiaries of Odebrecht are suspected of using Swiss accounts to make bribery payments to former Petrobras executives, who also maintained Swiss bank accounts," the Attorney General's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by David Goodman)