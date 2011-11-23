UPDATE 1-China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
(Corrects palladium export figures for Sept. and Oct.)
ZURICH, Nov 22 Switzerland, one of the leading clearers of platinum group metals in Europe, imported 2,364 kg of platinum and 368 kg of palladium in October, data from the Swiss Federal Customs office showed on Tuesday.
Oct. 2011 Sept. 2011 Platinum Imports, in kg 2364 6334 Platinum Exports, in kg 8507 6732 Palladium Imports, in kg 368 3792 Palladium Exports, in kg 1290 14399
Data for previous month is revised.
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).
SYDNEY, June 14 Glencore will pitch its $2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.