(Corrects palladium export figures for Sept. and Oct.)

ZURICH, Nov 22 Switzerland, one of the leading clearers of platinum group metals in Europe, imported 2,364 kg of platinum and 368 kg of palladium in October, data from the Swiss Federal Customs office showed on Tuesday.

Oct. 2011 Sept. 2011 Platinum Imports, in kg 2364 6334 Platinum Exports, in kg 8507 6732 Palladium Imports, in kg 368 3792 Palladium Exports, in kg 1290 14399

Data for previous month is revised.