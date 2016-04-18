ZURICH, April 18 Leading Swiss right-winger
Christoph Blocher has likened the treatment of his Swiss
People's Party (SVP), the biggest national party, to that of the
Jews in Nazi Germany.
In an interview with the local newspaper, the Zuerichsee
Zeitung, Blocher was critical of the campaign by other political
parties and media outlets that succeeded in defeating an SVP
proposal for stricter deportation of foreign law-breakers in a
referendum.
"If all the media and the other parties still have only the
goal of slandering, discriminating against and bashing the SVP
-- primarily out of envy and resentment -- we're no longer
voting about factual issues," the 75-year-old billionaire was
quoted as saying in the interview, published on Saturday.
"In this, the referendum campaign over the enforcement
initiative reached an unprecedented pinnacle. The fight against
the SVP by state media and by (newspapers from) Blick to the NZZ
reminded me in its radicalism of the National Socialists'
methods against the Jews."
Asked about the comments on Monday, Blocher told Reuters
that his comments referred to the Nazis' measures to exclude
Jews from society, before the violent persecution that
eventually led to the deaths of 6 million European Jews in the
Holocaust.
"The comparison of the methods is meant seriously," he said.
"Nip it in the bud. Saying this is no cause for regret."
Rival parties and activist groups all mobilised supporters
to vote against the SVP initiative in February. In the highest
turnout for a referendum since 1992, 59 percent opposed
automatic deportations.
The SVP was also the driving force behind a 2014 referendum
that has forced the government to propose new limits on
immigration, threatening Swiss ties with the European Union.
Under Blocher's influence, the far-right SVP has developed a
eurosceptic and anti-immigration agenda that has shaken up the
cosy post-war consensual system in neutral Switzerland.
To his fans, Blocher is a heroic defender of traditional
Swiss values who has turned a party of farmers and small
businessmen into a political powerhouse.
To critics he is a divisive figure whose anti-immigration
policies have destabilised a once-safe haven for companies and
investors.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)