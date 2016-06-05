ZURICH, June 5 Around 78 percent of Swiss voters
have rejected a proposal to introduce a guaranteed basic income
for everyone living in the country, projections by the GFS
polling group for Swiss broadcaster SRF showed on Sunday.
Supporters had said introducing a monthly income of 2,500
Swiss francs ($2,563) per adult and 625 francs per child under
18 would promote human dignity and public service at a time of
increasing automation. Opponents, including the government, said
it would cost too much and weaken the economy.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields)