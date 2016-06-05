ZURICH, June 5 Swiss voters appear to have
rejected by a wide margin a proposal to introduce a guaranteed
basic income for everyone living in the country, projections by
the GFS polling group for Swiss broadacaster SRF showed on
Sunday.
Supporters had said introducing a monthly income of 2,500
Swiss francs ($2,563) per adult and 625 francs per child under
18 would promote human dignity and public service. Opponents,
including the government, said it would cost too much and weaken
the economy.
