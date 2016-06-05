ZURICH, June 5 Swiss voters appear to have rejected by a wide margin a proposal to introduce a guaranteed basic income for everyone living in the country, projections by the GFS polling group for Swiss broadacaster SRF showed on Sunday.

Supporters had said introducing a monthly income of 2,500 Swiss francs ($2,563) per adult and 625 francs per child under 18 would promote human dignity and public service. Opponents, including the government, said it would cost too much and weaken the economy. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields)