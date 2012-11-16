* Swiss intraday power tradable via German, French borders
* Move to be implemented in second quarter 2013
* Paris bourse Epex Spot to offer access
FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Power grid operators in
Switzerland, France and Germany said they would unify
cross-border handling of capacity to encourage more intraday
trading of power supplies, in the latest step to align Europe's
wholesale markets.
The European Power Exchange Epex Spot, in tandem with the
networks' move, said on Friday it planned to introduce a Swiss
intraday market on its platform.
"The implementation of these improvements is planned for the
second quarter of 2013, provided regulators approve them,"
Germany's Amprion and TransnetBW, France's RTE, and Swissgrid,
as well as Epex Spot and the clearing arm ECC of the energy
exchange EEX, which holds a 50 percent stake in Epex Spot, said
in a combined statement.
Day-ahead power allocations are the norm in the traded
near-term market in the centre of Europe, but intraday trading
is increasing to integrate their intermittent supplies of
renewable energy.
This provides market players with an opportunity to trade on
supply volatility, which is gradually replacing the purchase of
what is called balancing power to iron out grid shortfalls - a
potentially more expensive way of ensuring system stability.
European power grid firms already operate intraday capacity
allocations on five borders, which are coupled with electronic
bourses' trading systems.
Switzerland has long been a pivotal member of the regional
power market, created by the convergence of Germany and France
and widening to encompass north-west Europe and the Nordic
region via cable links.
As part of the latest move, the lot size of French-German
and French-Swiss intraday capacity traded on the market will
contract to 0.01 megawatt (MW), which will replace the current
minimum of 1 MW and open the market to more participants.
Germany-Switzerland's unit size of 0.001 MW will be retained.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)