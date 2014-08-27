BRIEF-Gemdale's Q1 net profit up 160.2 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 160.2 percent y/y at 870.8 million yuan ($126.32 million)
Aug 27 Swiss Prime Site AG
* Says H1 operating income up by 29.4% to CHF 415.9 million
* Says H1 Profit before revaluation effects down by 3.1% versus the previous year from CHF 110.4 million to CHF 107.0 million
* Says H1 EBIT after revaluations dropped by 34.0% to CHF 218.9 million
* Sees 2014 EBIT and net profit figures that surpass the respective previous year's levels
* Sees 2014 net rental income of roughly CHF 435 million and a vacancy rate of 6.0% to 7.0%
Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1C1yHs7]
Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit up 160.2 percent y/y at 870.8 million yuan ($126.32 million)
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago