Nov 11 Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Says increased in the first nine months of fiscal 2014 operating income from 537.3 million Swiss francs, up 16.7 pct to 627.2 million Swiss francs

* 9-month EBIT excluding revaluation effects increased from 248.6 million Swiss francs year ago to 254.3 million Swiss francs and corresponding profit from 160.6 million Swiss francs year ago, up 5.7 pct to 169.8 million Swiss francs

* 9-month net income decreased from 267.4 million Swiss francs to 189.3 million Swiss francs, down 29.2 pct

* Sees FY EBIT and net profit figures (before revaluation and one-time effects) that surpass respective 2013 levels, as well as net rental income in the neighbourhood of 440 million Swiss francs