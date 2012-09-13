ZURICH, Sept 13 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said recent developments suggest the euro zone
crisis is easing, helping take some pressure off the safe-haven
franc.
In interviews with Swiss radio and television, Jordan
highlighted moves by the European Central Bank to buy government
bonds and Wednesday's decision by Germany's constitutional court
to allow Berlin to ratify the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.
"If the European Central Bank and European governments
correctly implement these instruments, then we can expect it
will help to ease the situation and help the policy of the
national bank," Jordan said.
After its quarterly meeting on policy, the SNB reiterated
its determination to defend a 1.20 per euro minimum exchange
rate and take further measures if necessary to stop the franc
rising to protect the economy.
"We don't give any information on interventions but if you
look at the exchange rate you can see that the pressure is less
than it was," he said.