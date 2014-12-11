BERNE, Switzerland Dec 11 The Swiss National
Bank's cap on the Swiss franc is the key instrument to avoid
tightening of monetary conditions, particularly after pressure
on the franc intensified recently, Chairman Thomas Jordan said
on Thursday.
"With interest rates at zero, the minimum exchange rate is
the key instrument to avoid an undesirable tightening of
monetary conditions," Jordan told a media conference in Berne
"This is especially important at the moment, as upward
pressure on the Swiss franc has intensified once again," Jordan
said, adding a further franc appreciation would push inflation
well into negative territory.
The SNB kept rates at ultra-low levels and raised its growth
forecast for 2014 in its quarterly rate decision on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Albert Schmieder, writing by
Silke Koltrowitz)