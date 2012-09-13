ZURICH, Sept 13 The Swiss National Bank made the
following statement after its policy review on Thursday:
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is leaving the minimum
exchange rate unchanged at CHF 1.20 per euro, and will continue
to enforce it with the utmost determination. It remains
committed to buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities for
this purpose. The Swiss franc is still high and is weighing on
the Swiss economy. For this reason, the SNB will not permit an
appreciation of the Swiss franc, given the serious impact this
would have on both prices and economic performance in
Switzerland. It is leaving the target range for the three-month
Libor rate unchanged at 0.0-0.25%. If necessary, it stands ready
to take further measures at any time.
Compared to the June forecast, the SNB's conditional
inflation forecast has been adjusted downwards slightly. It is
based on a three-month Libor of 0%. The further deterioration in
the inflation outlook stems partly from the unfavourable
prospects for the global economy and a more pronounced
underutilisation of production capacity in Switzerland, and
partly from the fact that a depreciation of the Swiss franc has
failed to materialise as expected.
The forecast continues to project that the Swiss franc will
weaken over the forecast horizon. The SNB is expecting an
inflation rate of -0.6% for 2012, 0.2% for 2013, and 0.4% for
2014. Consequently, there is no threat of inflation in
Switzerland in the foreseeable future.
In the second quarter of 2012, economic growth weakened
worldwide. Although the emerging economies continued to underpin
the global expansion, their rates of growth were lower than
expected. Economic performance in the US remained lacklustre. In
the euro area, recessionary trends were accentuated and a number
of peripheral economies registered strongly negative growth
rates. The unfavourable international environment also weighed
on the Swiss economy. In the second quarter, real GDP fell
slightly and unemployment increased. As a result of the
deterioration in the global economic outlook and the downward
revision of GDP for earlier quarters, the SNB is now expecting
growth of around 1% for Switzerland in 2012, as opposed to the
1.5% projected in the June forecast.
Downside risks to the Swiss economy will also stay high in
the near term. The global economy remains vulnerable. Growth
prospects are being dampened by the euro area crisis, on the one
hand, and the uncertainty surrounding forthcoming fiscal policy
decisions in the US, on the other. The situation on the
financial markets is also fragile. In addition, the continuing
strong momentum on Swiss residential mortgage and real estate
markets poses risks for financial stability over the medium
term.