ZURICH Aug 18 Natural and man-made catastrophes
cost insurers an estimated $31 billion in the first half of
2016, a rise of 51 percent, although they claimed only half as
many lives, Swiss Re said on Thursday.
Insurers covered a much higher proportion of the total $71
billion in disaster losses than in previous years, preliminary
data from Swiss Re's regular "sigma" survey showed, as
catastrophes struck in regions including Europe, Canada and the
United States with high insurance penetration.
The costs borne by insurers for disasters ranging from U.S.
thunderstorms to Japanese earthquakes stood just above the
ten-year average of $30 billion for the half year, despite total
economic losses from natural and manmade catastrophes falling
well below the $110 billion average.
The world's second-largest reinsurer estimated 6,000 people
lost their lives during these disasters.
While rising catastrophe costs can often move reinsurance
prices upwards, Swiss Re's chief financial officer said in July
the half year's losses were not immediately expected to have a
significant impact given the fierce competition in the industry.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Alexandra
Hudson)