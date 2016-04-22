ZURICH, April 22 Swiss Re expects around half of its revenue growth in the coming decade to come from emerging markets, its chairman told the reinsurer's annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

"Take the example of emerging markets. Our premium volume in these markets has increased in the last ten years from around 8 percent in 2005 to well over 20 percent," Walter Kielholz told investors, according to prepared remarks.

"And we expect around 50 percent of top-line growth and incremental capital requirements will come from emerging markets in the next ten years."

Swiss Re sees "great potential" here compared to more saturated markets in developed economies, Kielholz said.

"Urban growth, a newly emerging middle class and complex industrial sectors will continue to support the demand for risk transfer solutions," he said, adding Swiss Re would invest a greater portion of resources to these markets in years ahead.

Around 15 percent of Swiss Re resources now goes to these markets, Kielholz said.

Reinsurers like Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover Re act as a financial backstop for insurance companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)