ZURICH, April 22 Swiss Re expects
around half of its revenue growth in the coming decade to come
from emerging markets, its chairman told the reinsurer's annual
shareholder meeting on Friday.
"Take the example of emerging markets. Our premium volume in
these markets has increased in the last ten years from around 8
percent in 2005 to well over 20 percent," Walter Kielholz told
investors, according to prepared remarks.
"And we expect around 50 percent of top-line growth and
incremental capital requirements will come from emerging markets
in the next ten years."
Swiss Re sees "great potential" here compared to more
saturated markets in developed economies, Kielholz said.
"Urban growth, a newly emerging middle class and complex
industrial sectors will continue to support the demand for risk
transfer solutions," he said, adding Swiss Re would invest a
greater portion of resources to these markets in years ahead.
Around 15 percent of Swiss Re resources now goes to these
markets, Kielholz said.
Reinsurers like Swiss Re, Munich Re and Hannover
Re act as a financial backstop for insurance
companies, helping them pay for large damage claims from
hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premiums.
