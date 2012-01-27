LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Swiss Re became the latest
issuer to go to the Swiss market to sell a new style hybrid
security this week, pricing a CHF320m perpetual non-call 5.5
years issue. However, just like Zuercher Kantonalbank the
previous week, the borrower had to rely on retail demand in
order to get the trade away.
The issue, that qualifies as Upper Additional Capital under
the Swiss insurance framework was led by BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS. Final distribution saw 90% placed
with retail clients.
This is not the first time Swiss Re has led the way in terms
of innovative structures in the Swiss market. According to a
banker on the trade, the borrower brought one of the first
hybrid issues in 1999. This week's deal had been in the works
for around six months.
Under the terms of the deal the bonds can be converted into
equity at the option of Swiss Re (but not investors) at any time
and the conversion will be at the then-current stock-trading
price.
In order to protect bondholders in an event of conversion,
investors will be made whole if they are converted. By having
this option embedded in the bonds, it gives Swiss Re flexibility
in terms of capital management, for example increasing its
equity capital base when needed.
The bonds can also be converted into stock upon a Solvency
event occurring, although unlike the Credit Suisse CoCo deal
priced last year where the trigger is mandatory if the bank's
common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%, here it is optional.
The floor price for the conversion will be set at 50% of the
stock price.
Coupons are non-cumulative. Meanwhile, if not called, the
deal's coupon resets to the initial spread (+672bp) over the
then prevailing five-year Swiss franc swaps rate.
A large Swiss institutional investor said that while the
transaction was attractively priced, carrying a coupon of 7.25%
for a company that has a dividend yield below 6%, the structure
was very complicated.
"Like a normal CoCo, there is a possible conversion into
equity, the difference is the conversion is also at their own
discretion," he said.
"It's a much more complicated structure with two legs: the
conversion into equity in the case the solvency ratio goes below
100%, but also if they need the equity for, say, M&A. The
problem for a Swiss franc issue is that the (institutional)
Swiss franc fixed income market cannot buy into this transaction
because of the conversion into equity, and because it's unrated,
otherwise there could have been much more interest in terms of
bookbuilding."
He added that the timing wasn't good because of the Chinese
New Year, resulting in fewer Asian buyers.
Another Swiss investor said that he thought the deal would
struggle a bit, citing the "too complex, too hybrid, and rather
too clever for its own good" structure, which defied
classification into either an equity or a bond basket for
investors.
Again likening the deal to a CoCo, which he pointed out has
never been tested in extremis, but with extra optionality which
makes accurate risk assessment difficult, and strips the
investor of both the advantages of owning fixed income
securities, where you get stable cashflows, and of equity, where
you get ownership and potential growth.
EDUCATION, EDUCATION, EDUCATION
Despite these comments from institutional investors, which
the deal was never really targeted at in the first place, what
with its lack of rating and quasi equity structure, Swiss Re did
manage to get a decent size away, at least for the Swiss market,
in what will surely come to be seen as a groundbreaking deal.
Guidance and final pricing of 7.25% was more than twice what
ZKB offered investors the previous week. However, that SFr590m
retail-driven ground-breaker was seen as a special case by many
market participants, with the 100% ownership by and strong
backing of the Canton of Zurich muddying the waters of where
fair value should lie.
It was tighter than what Zurich Insurance paid for a USD500m
perpetual non-call six and non-call 12 Upper Additional Capital
trade priced in early January with a 8.25% coupon, which equated
to 684bp over mid-swaps, although not by much on a swap basis,
as the new Swiss Re deal equated to mid-swaps plus 672bp.
Not overly surprisingly, the vast majority of the deal went
to retail clients, with early suggestions from leads being that
more than 90% went to private banks/retail, with hundreds of
tickets in sizes down to the minimum SFr5k denomination as
"regular people" piled into the deal.
One lead stressed that the issuer and syndicate went to
great lengths to educate investors about the paper, leaving a
few days leeway between the roadshow and books opening to speak
to investors, and that the end result was "a fantastic
transaction at a fair price", especially for anyone with Swiss
Re shares, as this gave a pickup to the dividend yield of the
shares, and if all went badly, you still got the shares again!
