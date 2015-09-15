By Jonathan Gould
| MONACO, Sept 15
MONACO, Sept 15 Some takeovers in the
reinsurance industry by investors from outside the sector may
ultimately be viewed as "adventuresome," the chief financial
officer of reinsurer Swiss Re said.
The reinsurance business has seen a wave of merger deals and
more are expected as reinsurance players try to bolster their
financial muscle in the face of falling prices and other
investors seek to diversify into reinsurance in search of higher
returns.
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said
last week it planned to raise up to HK$11.69 billion ($1.5
billion) to fund mergers and acquisitions in the banking and
insurance industry.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli
family, is paying $7 billion to take over Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe. Most of PartnerRe's earnings will
be retained in the reinsurance business, Exor Chief Executive
John Elkann told journalists on Monday.
But price tags on reinsurance businesses are high, industry
officials gathered at the annual meeting of the reinsurance
industry in Monte Carlo said.
Swiss Re's finance chief David Cole told Reuters the current
merger plays did not change the market dynamics as far as Swiss
Re was concerned but he said buying a reinsurer was easier than
running one or expanding its business.
"It's a responsible question to ask - not directed at any
particular firm - do they really have the relevant experience?"
he said.
"Some of these acquisitions may be referred to in time as
adventuresome."
Swiss Re itself is unlikely to play a big role as a buyer of
property-casualty reinsurance businesses, but it is open to
boosting its business in other areas through takeovers.
"While we may not directly participate in the consolidation,
we do support our clients as they engage in consolidation, by
helping them rebalance their portfolios," Cole said.
Cole also said a decline in reinsurance prices appeared to
be coming to a halt but it was too early to speak of a rebound.
Reinsurers, which help insurance companies to cope with big
damage claims from hurricanes or earthquakes, have seen prices
slide due to an oversupply of available capital and reduced
demand from insurance company clients.
Credit rating agencies have predicted prices will continue
to fall by a single digit percentage next year.
"I wouldn't be comfortable calling an inflection point in
the cycle but I do think pricing is stabilising," Cole said.
Swiss Re is also unperturbed about possible market
volatility that could be unleashed by a rise in interest rates
by the Federal Reserve.
"Our business is about absorbing volatility. If anything,
volatility represents for us a buying opportunity, as a
long-term investor," Cole said.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)