* Swiss Re expects decline in natural catastrophe prices to slow

* Sees demand for rising by roughly 50 pct in mature mkts 2012-2020

* Sees 100 percent rise in high growth markets (Adds detail, bullets)

ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss Re said on Monday it expects to see a slowing decline in natural catastrophe pricing rates, and sees demand doubling in some markets by 2020.

The reinsurance market, which helps shoulder the risks faced by primary insurers, is experiencing an abundance of supply and lack of demand from insurance companies which is driving down prices.

But Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said in a statement that it expected demand for "nat cat" cover to rise by roughly 50 percent in mature markets and by 100 percent in high growth markets from 2012 to 2020.

It also expects the fall in prices to slow down, and sees mixed pricing trends in other business lines.

The reinsurer said the rise in demand for natural catastrophe cover would be driven by a more affluent middle class, more frequent extreme weather events and more valuable assets in exposed areas.

Rival Munich Re said on Sunday it expected tough competition in coming months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing annual contracts with insurance companies.

Investment funds seeking higher yields in a low interest rate environment have poured billions of dollars into the industry in recent years, eating away at the pricing power and relevance of reinsurers. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)